MacKinnon scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, logged two PIM and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Jets.
MacKinnon reached the 20-goal mark for the season just 19 seconds into this game. He also helped out on a J.T. Compher tally in the first period. MacKinnon has rattled off six straight multi-point efforts, posting six goals and eight assists in that span. For the season, the superstar center has 69 points, 239 shots on net and a plus-21 rating through 45 appearances.
