MacKinnon scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Monday's 6-5 win over the Flames.

MacKinnon completed the third-period comeback with a goal with 4:30 to go. He's scored in four straight games and six of the last nine contests, adding nine assists over the longer span. The 28-year-old center is up to 12 goals, 39 points, 127 shots on net, 28 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 28 appearances. He's well on his way to another excellent season, one that could see him challenge the 120-point mark if he can get his shooting percentage up from the 9.4 percent it's at currently.