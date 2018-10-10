Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Goal extends point streak to three games
MacKinnon scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets, giving him points in each of the season's first three contests.
Despite Colorado coming out on the wrong end of things Tuesday, MacKinnon found the scoresheet for a third-straight game. Having nearly reached triple-digits in points a season ago, No. 29 is no stranger to goals or assists, and his owners will continue to reap major rewards as a result.
