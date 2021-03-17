MacKinnon scored a power-play goal on five shots in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Ducks.
MacKinnon's tally at 1:01 of the third period gave the Avalanche a 5-4 lead. It stood as the game-winner. The superstar center has scored in three straight games, but this was the first tally in that run that beat a goalie. MacKinnon has eight goals, 26 points, 104 shots and a plus-11 rating in 24 outings.
