MacKinnon posted an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

MacKinnon set up Valeri Nichushkin on the opening tally at 2:38 of the second period. The 26-year-old MacKinnon has been excellent as usual in April with 10 goals and eight assists in 12 contests. He's up to 88 points in 64 outings this season, with two games to go to get him to the 90-point threshold for the fourth time in his career.