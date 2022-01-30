MacKinnon (nose) underwent surgery and will miss the All-Star Game, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
The forward was already expected to miss three games and return after the break, but now it's confirmed he won't be involved in the All-Star game. Future updates should indicate whether MacKinnon, who has 43 points in 31 games this season, will return for the Feb. 10 game against Tampa Bay.
