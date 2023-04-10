MacKinnon supplied two goals and an assist in Colorado's 5-4 overtime win over Anaheim on Sunday.

MacKinnon has recorded six multi-point games over his last nine outings, providing an incredible nine goals and 17 points in that span. Through 68 contests this season, he's recorded 39 goals and 107 points. He's already comfortably beat his previous career high of 99 points, and he's just two markers away from his personal best in that category. Given how hot MacKinnon has been lately, it wouldn't be shocking to see him reach that 41-goal mark, even though Colorado has just three contests left on its schedule.