Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Has goal, eight shots in opener
MacKinnon scored a goal on one of his eight shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Wild.
Perhaps still upset that he was passed over for the Hart Trophy in favor of New Jersey's Taylor Hall last season, MacKinnon began the new campaign with a vengeance. Wild netminder Devan Dubnyk stood tall and denied numerous high-quality opportunities before Colorado pulled away with a pair of empty-netters late, but MacKinnon could have easily had a multi-goal performance against inferior goaltending. It's early, but MacKinnon looks ready to make another run at the MVP award after coming up just short in 2017-18.
