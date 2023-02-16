MacKinnon contributed a goal and an assist in the Avalanche's 3-2 victory over the Wild on Wednesday.
MacKinnon's marker came at 16:29 of the second and proved to be the game-winner. He has 18 goals and 62 points in 42 contests this season. The 27-year-old has recorded three straight multi-point games, providing four goals and seven points over that span.
