MacKinnon went to the X-ray room following Wednesday's game, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
MacKinnon had blocked a shot with his right foot prior to Cale Makar's third-period goal. There has been zero follow-up, which suggests MacKinnon will be in the lineup for Friday's road game in Minnesota, but it's something to monitor before making any fantasy or gambling decisions.
