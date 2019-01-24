Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Headed for MRI

MacKinnon will undergo an MRI on his foot Thursday and could miss the All-Star Game, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

Shannon notes that the Avalanche are being cautious by having their star undergo an MRI, so there's a decent chance nothing more comes of it. Still, it's a bit disconcerting that a scan is needed at all and MacKinnon should be considered day-to-day until the results have been posted. The 23-year-old pivot has taken his game to another level this season with 71 points -- 27 goals and 44 assists -- over the first 50 game, putting him on the path to triple digits for the first time in his career if he stays healthy.