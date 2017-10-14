Play

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Healthy Saturday

MacKinnon (eye) has been included in the lineup for Saturday's clash in Dallas.

The dynamic centerman was high-sticked just a night ago against Anaheim, but has recovered in time for Saturday's tilt. He will skate on the team's top line alongside Sven Andrighetto and Mikko Rantanen.

