MacKinnon (lower body) saw 20:32 of ice time and fired two shots on goal in Monday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights.
MacKinnon missed two games with the injury. The 25-year-old center has been fantastic as the cornerstone of the Avalanche's offense this year. He's produced 20 goals, 65 points, 206 shots on net and a plus-22 rating through 48 contests and should remain in a hearty top-line role throughout the playoffs.
