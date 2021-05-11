MacKinnon (lower body) saw 20:32 of ice time and fired two shots on goal in Monday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights.

MacKinnon missed two games with the injury. The 25-year-old center has been fantastic as the cornerstone of the Avalanche's offense this year. He's produced 20 goals, 65 points, 206 shots on net and a plus-22 rating through 48 contests and should remain in a hearty top-line role throughout the playoffs.