MacKinnon (lower body) skated 22:34 with four shots on goal in Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Golden Knights. He also won 11 of 18 faceoffs.

MacKinnon, like the rest of the Avalanche, couldn't solve Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury in this contest. MacKinnon ended up missing just one game with the injury, due to the Avalanche's COVID-19 outbreak forcing them to pause their schedule. Expect the 25-year-old center to soon get back on the scoresheet. He has 14 points, 45 shots and a plus-6 rating through 11 outings.