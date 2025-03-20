MacKinnon recorded a power-play assist and six shots on goal in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

MacKinnon has bounced back from a two-game slump earlier in the month, picking up a helper in each of his last two outings. The center set up Valeri Nichushkin for the Avalanche's lone tally in Wednesday's contest. MacKinnon is up to 104 points over 69 games this season, giving him a three-point edge over the Oilers' Leon Draisaitl for the league lead, who has a game in hand. MacKinnon has 27 goals, 77 helpers, 34 power-play points, 280 shots on net, 53 blocked shots and a plus-26 rating this season.