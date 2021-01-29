MacKinnon registered a power-play assist and six shots on goal in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.

MacKinnon earned the secondary helper on Nazem Kadri's second tally of the game, which produced the final score. With three assists in his last three games, MacKinnon's not exactly cold, but he's not performing at the level he did earlier in the season. The superstar center has two goals, eight helpers, a plus-4 rating and 36 shots on net through eight appearances.