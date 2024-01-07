MacKinnon had an assist, three shots on net and one block over 19:50 of ice time in Saturday's 8-4 loss to Florida.

Colorado's stars combined to score 21 seconds into the second period to begin a comeback from a 3-0 first-period deficit. MacKinnon found Cale Makar in stride for a wrist shot that beat Sergei Bobrovsky for the first of two Avalanche goals in the opening minute. The Avs eventually erased the three-goal deficit and later tied the game at 4-4 in the third period before Florida ran away. After MacKinnon saw a 19-game point streak end in late December, the top-line center started another run with points (three goals, six assists) in four consecutive contests.