MacKinnon produced two assists, eight shots on net and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

MacKinnon and the top line did well, but the Avalanche's depth was a no show in the team's fifth loss in its last six games. The 27-year-old reached the 30-assist mark Thursday -- he's picked up four helpers to go with three goals in his last five outings. For the season, MacKinnon has 41 points, 156 shots, a plus-8 rating and 24 hits through 29 contests.