MacKinnon registered a power-play assist and seven shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.

MacKinnon has three goals and eight assists during his active six-game point streak. The winger has at least one power-play point in five of those contests, picking up his helper on the second of Valeri Nichushkin's tallies on the power play Wednesday. MacKinnon continues to be dominant at home, and he's pulled even with the Lightning's Nikita Kucherov atop the league leaderboard with 67 points on the year. MacKinnon has added 190 shots on net, 36 blocked shots, 28 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 42 appearances.