Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Hits 80-point plateau
MacKinnon assisted on both Colorado goals and led the team with nine shots in a 3-2 loss to Washington on Thursday.
MacKinnon recorded the secondary assist on first-period goals by Andre Burakovsky and Mikki Rantanen, the latter on the power play. The two assists gave MacKinnon 80 points on the season, and he joined Leon Draisaitl (90), Connor McDavid (81) and David Pastrnak (81) as the NHL's only players to reach that mark to date. MacKinnon will take a five-game point streak (two goals, four assists) into Saturday's contest against Los Angeles.
