MacKinnon notched three assists in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

He also added four shots, a hit and a plus-3 rating his ledger. After piling up four helpers against Columbus during Friday's victory in Tampere, Finland, MacKinnon was back at it the next day with three more assists, including one on Martin Kaut's game-winner. MacKinnon's seven-point weekend has sent him surging up the scoring table, and only the Edmonton duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have produced more than the Colorado superstar's 19 points (three goals, 16 assists) through the early part of the season.