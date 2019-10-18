Play

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Iffy against Florida

MacKinnon will be a game-time decision for Friday's road game against the Panthers, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.

MacKinnon is reportedly just sore, but the Avalanche may take a cautious approach and hold him out against Florida. If the 24-year-old pivot is unable to go, Nazem Kadri will slide into his spot on the first line.

