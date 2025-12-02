MacKinnon (illness) will be in the lineup versus the Canucks on Tuesday, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

MacKinnon registered at least a point in 11 of 13 games in November, including seven multi-point efforts. The world-class center leads the NHL in goals (20) and points (44) to start the season and should be in the mix for both the Rocket and Hart trophies at the end of the year.