Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: In on all three goals against Canucks
MacKinnon scored twice and added a power-play assist during Monday's 3-1 win over Vancouver.
The emerging superstar has marked the scoresheet in three of five games for four goals and four assists since returning from a shoulder injury Feb. 18. MacKinnon's 3.94 points per 60 minutes trail only Evgeni Malkin's 4.12 mark, as the Colorado center is finally putting it all together at the highest level. Additionally, the Hart Trophy talk MacKinnon is currently garnering is warranted, and he's been even more valuable to fantasy owners this season.
