MacKinnon (upper body) had a minus-3 rating in Colorado's 6-2 loss to Toronto on Saturday.
MacKinnon also had three shots and one hit in 22:19 of ice time. He was playing for the first time since Dec. 5 due to the injury. The 27-year-old has eight goals and 34 points in 24 games this season.
