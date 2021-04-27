MacKinnon scored a power-play goal and led all players with six shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to St. Louis.

MacKinnon scored the lone Avalanche goal at 8:24 of the second period, burying a sharp-angle shot from the bottom of the left faceoff circle. It was the high point of an otherwise rough showing for the Colorado superstar, who was minus-3 on the night. MacKinnon did manage to extend his point streak to 14 games, a run in which he's posted nine multi-point efforts and eight outings of five-plus shots on goal.