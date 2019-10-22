Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Keeps point streak going

MacKinnon scored a power-play goal on two shots Monday in a 3-1 loss to the Blues.

The 24-year-old feathered a long-distance shot through traffic in the first period for his fifth goal of the year. He now has at least one point in each of first nine games of the season, totaling 12 points to tie for the team lead. MacKinnon is fresh off consecutive 95-point seasons and appears to be headed back toward that territory once again.