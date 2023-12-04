MacKinnon notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

The helper extended MacKinnon's point streak to eight games (two goals, nine assists). The center is still shooting a rather low 7.2 percent this season, his lowest mark since 2016-17, which was one year before he ascended to superstar status. He's still managed to rack up 31 points, 111 shots on net, 24 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 24 contests, even if he's been more playmaker than finisher.