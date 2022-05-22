MacKinnon provided an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blues in Game 3.
It took some time, but MacKinnon extended his point streak to seven games with the primary helper on Gabriel Landeskog's third-period marker. That streak has spanned the playoffs, and MacKinnon has picked up five goals, four helpers, 42 shots on net and a plus-4 rating in postseason play. Five of those nine points have come with the man advantage.
