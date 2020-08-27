MacKinnon posted a pair of assists, five shots on goal and three hits in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Stars in Game 3.

MacKinnon helped out on goals by linemates Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen in the contest. The 24-year-old MacKinnon extended his point streak to 11 games, with his seven goals and 13 assists accounting for all of his playoff offense. The superstar center has added 52 shots on net, a plus-8 rating and 10 PIM.