MacKinnon had a goal and an assist with a game-high nine shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over San Jose.

After having a 15-game point streak snapped the previous night, MacKinnon wasted no time reacquainting himself with the scoresheet Saturday. He got the Avalanche on the board 13:08 into the second period, converting a backdoor feed form Conor Timmins to tie the game at 1-1, then he picked up an assist on Patrik Nemeth's third-period goal. MacKinnon will go into the final week of the regular season ranked fourth in the NHL scoring race with 63 points in 45 games, one back of Toronto's Mitch Marner and three behind Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl.