MacKinnon scored the overtime winner and registered two assists in Colorado's 5-4 win over the Islanders on Tuesday.
It was just another game for MacKinnon. In fact, this was his 20th multi-point contest of the campaign compared to just seven games in which he's been held off the scoresheet. MacKinnon has 20 goals and 61 points in 38 contests this season as he battles Nikita Kucherov (63 points) for the scoring title. Remarkable is truly the norm for the 28-year-old Avalanche forward.
