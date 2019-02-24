Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Leads Avs with three-point game

MacKinnon scored twice, once on the power play, and added an assist in a 5-0 win over the Predators on Saturday.

The performance helped MacKinnon reach the 80-point mark this season, with 32 goals and 48 assists. Over his last five games, he has five points and 25 shots, but this was hid first multi-point outing since Jan. 19. With 31 of his points coming with the man advantage, MacKinnon continues to maintain fantasy elite status.