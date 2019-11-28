Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Leads rally with two points
MacKinnon scored a goal, dished an assist and fired 10 shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Oilers.
MacKinnon had one mighty minute in the third period, setting up Matt Nieto for the go-ahead goal before adding an insurance tally of his own in short order. Wednesday's game was also the third this this year MacKinnon produced double-digit shots. The 24-year-old is up to 15 goals and 35 points through 24 contests. He's putting five shots on goal per game, and making good usage of that high volume as well.
