Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Leads the way against Panthers
MacKinnon scored twice in Thursday's win over the Panthers.
MacKinnon dominated in the victory, scoring both of the team's goals, including the game winner in which he outmuscled Aaron Ekblad on his way to the net and beat goaltender James Reimer in tight. The 22-year-old is putting together a fantastic season, managing 13 goals and 35 points in 31 contests. He's been a force with the man advantage and is finally playing like the stud he is. He's an automatic roll every night.
