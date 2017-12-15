Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Leads way against Panthers
MacKinnon scored twice in Thursday's win over the Panthers.
MacKinnon dominated in the victory, scoring both of the team's goals, including the game-winner, in which he outmuscled Aaron Ekblad on his way to the net and beat goaltender James Reimer in tight. The 22-year-old is putting together a fantastic season, managing 13 goals and 35 points in 31 contests. He's been a force with the man advantage and is finally playing like the stud he is. He's an automatic roll every night.
