Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Leaves Game 7

Mackinnon left the game due to a shoulder injury and is currently being evaluated in the Avalanche locker room, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

MacKinnon went into the boards awkwardly just two minutes into the game, and hasn't returned since. The Halifax native looked to be in a lot of pain, grabbing his shoulder as he left the ice. Expect the team to give an official word on his status as the game progresses.