MacKinnon (upper body) will not return to Wednesday's game versus the Bruins, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

MacKinnon was hit hard by Taylor Hall early in the first period. The collision left MacKinnon bloodied, and he was ruled out for the remainder of the game at the start of the second. Any absence for the 26-year-old superstar is a big one, as he has racked up 43 points in just 30 contests this season. The Avalanche should have some update on his status available prior to Friday's game versus the Blackhawks.