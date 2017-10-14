Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Leaves home game with eye injury

MacKinnon exited Friday's home contest against the Ducks in the first period after taking a high-stick to his face from Derek Grant. He's dealing with an eye injury and will not return to the contest, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

There's speculation that this could be a serious injury, yet Grant surprisingly wasn't whistled for a penalty on the play. Last season, the Avs were the laughing stock of the NHL, but they've been extremely competitive in the early going, bringing a 3-1-0 record into Friday's match. MacKinnon is a huge part of the team's offense, as he plays on the top line and first power-play unit and started the year averaging a point per game. Expect the team to make a priority out of reevaluating one of its biggest stars.