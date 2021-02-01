MacKinnon left Sunday's game against Minnesota with an upper-body injury and will not return.
MacKinnon picked up a pair of assists in just over 15 minutes of ice time before leaving the contest. An update on his health should be available after the game, but until more information is available, he'll be considered questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Wild.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Produces pair of assists•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Helpers in three straight contests•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Generates power-play helper•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Nabs assist in loss•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: One of each in loss•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Reaches 500 career points•