Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Lights lamp with man advantage
MacKinnon notched a power-play goal, six shots and three hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.
MacKinnon opened the scoring at 14:38 of the first period. He's at 27 goals, 66 points and 210 shots on goal in 45 games this season. The 24-year-old played in his 500th career contest Tuesday against the Rangers. In seven years, he's emerged as one of the league's top scorers, well on the way to his first 100-point campaign in 2019-20.
More News
