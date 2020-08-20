MacKinnon had two goals on a game-high six shots and added two assists in Wednesday's 7-1 win over Arizona in Game 5.

MacKinnon virtually single-handedly eliminated the Coyotes, needing less than 14 minutes of playing time to earn No. 1 star honors with his four points. He scored twice in a 58-second span during the second period to turn a 3-0 cushion into a 5-0 rout. MacKinnon also assisted on Nazem Kadri's power-play goal in the first period and set up Nikita Zadorov's even-strength tally late in the second. The outburst allowed MacKinnon to take over the NHL playoff scoring lead with 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in eight games.