Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Likely to play Saturday
MacKinnon (eye) should play Saturday versus host Dallas, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.
It appears the top-line pivot has dodged a serious eye injury after getting high-sticked by Derek Grant in Friday's game against the Ducks. Official confirmation should come out closer to pregame warmups, with the Avs going to work at 8 pm ET.
