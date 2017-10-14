Play

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Likely to play Saturday

MacKinnon (eye) should play Saturday versus host Dallas, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.

It appears the top-line pivot has dodged a serious eye injury after getting high-sticked by Derek Grant in Friday's game against the Ducks. Official confirmation should come out closer to pregame warmups, with the Avs going to work at 8 pm ET.

