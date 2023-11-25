MacKinnon notched an assist and fired three shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

MacKinnon was initially in doubt for Friday's contest after leaving Wednesday's game following a shot block. The 28-year-old saw his goal drought reach seven games, a span in which he's accumulated 10 assists. While he's shooting a paltry 6.5 percent, MacKinnon has still mustered 24 points, 92 shots on net, 16 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 19 outings.