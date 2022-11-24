MacKinnon had a power-play assist and eight shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Vancouver.
MacKinnon set up Cale Makar twice; the defenseman's first shot clanged off the cross bar, but he found the back of the net a few seconds later. The helper was MacKinnon's team-leading 22nd (seventh on the power play) over 18 games.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Two-point night in win•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Plucks apple•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Collects two more points•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Provides pair of assists•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Huge weekend in Finland continues•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Earns four helpers•