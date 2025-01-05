MacKinnon had a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to Montreal.
Another game, another point for MacKinnon, who's landed on the scoresheet in seven consecutive games. The top-line center has one goal and 14 assists during his scoring streak. He leads Colorado with 65 points, 51 assists and 17 power-play helpers.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Elite season continues•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Draws assist in win•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Distributes three helpers in win•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Registers two assists in win•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Three more points in win•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Two power-play helpers in win•