MacKinnon scored a goal and assisted on two others in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over Edmonton. He also had nine shots on net and one hit over 28:20 of ice time.

MacKinnon and his mates battled back from a 3-0 deficit. He received the puck with speed into the zone and beat Jack Campbell near side to bring the Avalanche within one at 4-3. MacKinnon has multiple points in five straight, posting five goals and seven assists during the streak. Since returning from injury in late December, the top-line center has 22 points over 21 contests.