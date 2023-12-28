MacKinnon had a goal and an assist on the power play in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to Arizona. He added four shots, one block and one hit over 24:36 of ice time.

MacKinnon set up Mikko Rantanen in the first period then scored in the second off a feed from his linemate. The good news is that MacKinnon extended his scoring streak to 19 games, before the bad news of a third-period collapse that cost the Avalanche a point in the standings.