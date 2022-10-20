MacKinnon was credited with an assist during the Avalanche's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets on Wednesday.
MacKinnon, who collected seven points during his first three games, failed to produce a multi-point game for the first time this season. The 27-year-old center added four shots on goal and three hits during a team-high 21:25 of ice time.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Racks up three points in win•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Pair of points in loss•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Two helpers after Avs raise banner•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Set to play•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Tweaks something at practice•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Spotted at optional skate•