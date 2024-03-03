MacKinnon scored a goal on four shots and had one hit in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Predators.

MacKinnon beat Juuse Saros high and to the glove side late in the first period for his 37th goal of the season. Other than that, Colorado didn't put up much resistance to Nashville, which won their eighth in a row. Mackinnon extended his goal streak to three straight games and point streak (five goals, 11 assists) to nine.